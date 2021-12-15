IMD predicts rains for these states from December 16 - Check full list

The northern parts of Punjab-Haryana-West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rain from December 16, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted.

Another Western Disturbance from the night of 15 December could cause lower level Easterlies, thereby paving way for cloudiness and light rain over the northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh, the Met agency said.

The Weather department in its tweet said that the present western disturbance is likely to move away from tonight and lower-level winds may likely to be mix up of westerly, easterly, calm winds till 15 December.

Present WD likely to move away from tonight and lower level winds may likely to be mix up of westerly/easterly/calm winds till 15th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2021

The present western disturbances are moving away, thereby stronger lower level northwesterly or northerly winds are likely to be set in over the plains of Northwest India from December 17 till December 20.