Punjab: Gunshots fired near Moga Court Complex following argument

A police investigation has been launched after a group of miscreants opened fire outside a Moga court in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

An incident of firing was reported near Moga Court Complex in Punjab allegedly after an argument broke out between groups of people on Tuesday, police said.

"The matter of personal rivalry between two groups comprising eight people who had arrived at Judicial complex in connection with the same case. A spat had broken out between them in the morning," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana told media persons.

"At court one of them shot 4-5 rounds. All have been identified, no one rounded up," he added.

More details are awaited.

