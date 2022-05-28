Search icon
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people including retired police officers, political leaders

Those whose security cover has been withdrawn included many retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 28, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

Picture Credit: ANI

In a major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in the state. Those whose security cover has been withdrawn included many retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.

Earlier in April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 persons including former ministers and ex-MLAs, and other leaders.

Notably, the security cover of the family of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh`s son Raninder Singh and the wife of Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwawere has been withdrawn last month.

