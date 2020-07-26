Punjab govt to provide plasma free of cost to COVID-19 patients in govt hospitals

The Punjab government on Sunday announced that plasma will be provided free of cost to critical coronavirus patients free of cost in government hospitals. Moreover, it has further stated that plasma will be provided to the private hospitals from government's plasma bank at Rs. 20,000 per unit.

"State Govt has decided today to provide plasma to private hospitals from govt’s Plasma Bank at a cost of Rs. 20,000 per unit. Plasma would be available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in govt hospitals of Punjab," Information & Public Relations Department in Punjab stated.

The private COVID-19 hospitals have demanded plasma after a plasma bank was set up at Patiala hospital.

The move was taken after extensive deliberation with experts.

In Punjab, there are 4096 active COVID-19 cases, with 291 deaths and 12684 recoveries.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported on Sunday, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 31,358 with 757 fatalities reported on Sunday.