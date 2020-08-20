Punjab govt orders weekend lockdown extension, night curfew to contain COVID-19

In a bid to curb the increase of coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a series of emergency measures, including the extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM in all the 167 cities and towns from tomorrow i.e. August 21.

"Enough is enough," said Amarinder Singh, adding that "we need to be tough without affecting the state's economic activity."

Along with lockdown extension, the CM has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings, except weddings and funerals, across the state till August 31.

Also read Punjab govt to provide plasma free of cost to COVID-19 patients in government hospitals

Singh directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce compliance of rules with regard to the number of persons allowed to attend weddings and funerals, and also to ensure a total ban on political gatherings till August 31, when the situation will be reviewed.

He also asked the DGP to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings and asked his own Congress' leadership to enforce the ban strictly.

In view of rise in #Covid19 cases, we have decided to impose evening lockdown from 7 PM to 5 AM & weekends lockdown in all towns. Also no public gatherings will be allowed. Detailed instructions will be issued tomorrow. Urge all Punjabis to cooperate & triumph in #MissionFateh. pic.twitter.com/0YoMQRqx73 August 20, 2020

New lockdown guidelines for Punjab

Government and private offices will be allowed to work at 50% capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the Chief Minister.

A virtual meeting was held with top officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, which is witnessing a massive increase in daily cases and an increase in deaths.

Singh also directed the officials concerned to restrict public visitors in government offices and to encourage the use of online grievance redressal system, which has been significantly strengthened by the state government to minimise in-person contact.

Restrictions in Punjab's worst-affected districts

In the five worst-affected districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Mohali, restrictions on vehicular capacity have been imposed again. These five districts currently account for 80% of the active caseload in the state.

Buses and other public transport shall operate with 50% capacity and private four-wheelers will not be allowed to carry more than three passengers per vehicle.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Deputy Commissioners in these five districts to allow only 50% of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis to check crowding.

Citing the 920 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far, Amarinder Singh said "each death pains me, and the projections for the coming weeks are grim."

Underlining the need to promote public participation in creating awareness on the measures to check the spread of COVID-19, he asked the Health Department to involve all other departments, NGOs, and local politicians to educate the people.

(With inputs from IANS)