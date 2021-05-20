Punjab govt announces free education for children orphaned in COVID-19 pandemic

The Punjab government on Thursday announced that it will provide free education up till graduation to children orphaned due to COVID-19 as well as to Rs 1500 per month social security pension to families who lost an earning member during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that his government would ensure free education in government institutions for such children as well as children of families who have lost earning member due to COVID-19. He said that it is the duty of the state to become the foster of such children, who have lost both their parents in the pandemic.

The CM said that the affected persons will be eligible for Rs 51,000 under the Ashirwad Yojana from July 1 and they will get free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and they will be eligible for the Health Insurance Scheme. Earlier, under the Ashirwad Yojana, a poor family was given financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for the girl's wedding, while under the 'Sarbat Health Insurance Scheme', there was an entitlement based cashless health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per year per family.

Singh also said after the high-level COVID-19 review meeting, the state government will also assist the affected family members in finding suitable jobs under the 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Te Karobar Mission'. Relief measures will be provided to the orphans till the age of 21 years. Singh said that in families where the earning person has died, relief measures will be given initially for three years and then the situation will be reviewed and where the situation is bad, they will be expanded. The Chief Minister also announced the formation of a monitoring committee to review the progress and relief measures in each case, which will be headed by the Minister of Social, Security and Women and Development. He said that the committee will meet at least once a month.

The committee would also maintain a record of all such affected persons and apprise them about the welfare measures being offered to them. Besides, the committee would also coordinate with the concerned departments until the desired relief has been made available.