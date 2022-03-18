Punjab government to induct new ministers on Saturday

The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government is set to introduce the new set of ministers tomorrow (March 19). Reportedly, ten new ministers will be joining the exisitng cabinet.

Some of the names of ministers that will be inducted to the new cabinet include - Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Gurmir Singh Meet Haier and Harjot Singh Bains.

Namely, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shankar (Zimpa) will also take oath as ministers.

The oath ceremony is will take place at 11 am tomorrow. The ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and later participate in the first cabinet meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government at 12:30 pm.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.