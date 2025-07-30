THIS state declares public holiday on July 31, schools, offices to remain shut due to...; check details

The government of Punjab has declared a public holiday for Thursday (July 31) in observance of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh. Aman Arora, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state president, said it was earlier a restricted (or optional) holiday. Read on to know more details.

The government of Punjab has declared a public holiday for Thursday (July 31) in observance of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh. Aman Arora, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state president and Punjab cabinet minister, said it was earlier a restricted (or optional) holiday but has now been made a gazetted holiday to honour the legacy of the freedom fighter. The Punjab government has issued a notification to announce that all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions across the state will remain closed on the said day.

What are Punjab government's plans?

Arora further said the Punjab government will hold a state-level event in Sunam of Sangrur district, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh. AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be present there. CM Mann has also written to the central government, appealing it to name the Patiala-Bhawanigarh stretch of the national highway after Shaheed Udham Singh. Meanwhile, the government of neighbouring Haryana has announced a school holiday on July 31 to pay homage to the freedom fighter. All government and private schools across the state will be closed.

Who was Shaheed Udham Singh?

Shaheed Udham Singh, born as Sher Singh in Sunam in 1899, is a revered independence figure in Punjab and beyond. Deeply affected by the brutal massacre in Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh in 1919, he vowed to avenge the killings. After years of planning, Singh assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London, who was the Lieutenant-Governor of Punjab at the time of the massacre and had endorsed the act. Shaheed Udham Singh was immediately arrested and subsequently executed on on July 31, 1940 at Pentonville Prison in London.