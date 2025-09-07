Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details

Punjab is reeling from the impact of relentless rainfall and overflowing rivers, with multiple villages inundated and thousands of residents struggling to access necessities. Check how many people are rescued and the death count. What are the most affected areas?

Incessant rainfall and swelling rivers have caused devastation in Punjab, leaving several villages submerged and thousands of people struggling for essential supplies. The death toll in the state has risen to 51, officials said on Saturday. The recent fatalities include two in Amritsar and one in Rupnagar, with five additional deaths reported after the latest bulletin was issued.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema termed the floods the worst in five decades, accusing the centre of failing to extend adequate support. All 23 districts of the state have been declared disaster-hit.



Punjab floods: 22854 rescued, 51 dead

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said that floods continue to affect large parts of the state, with 48 more villages, 2,691 people and 2,131 hectares of standing crops coming under the impact during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of affected villages has risen to 1,996 across 22 districts, leaving a population of 3,87,013 hit by floodwaters.

Providing district-wise details, the Minister informed that Jalandhar reported 19 newly affected villages, Ludhiana 13, Ferozepur 6, Amritsar 5, Hoshiarpur 4, and Fazilka 1. He said that rescue operations are continuing round the clock, and in the past 24 hours alone, 925 more people have been moved to safety. This has taken the total number of rescued persons so far to 22,854.

The highest evacuations have been carried out in Gurdaspur, where 5,581 people have been shifted, followed by Fazilka with 4,202, Ferozepur with 3,888, Amritsar with 3,260, Hoshiarpur with 1,616, Pathankot with 1,139, and Kapurthala with 1,428.



Punjab floods: Worst-affected areas

The worst-affected areas include Gurdaspur with 40,169 hectares, Fazilka with 18,649 hectares, Ferozepur with 17,257 hectares, Kapurthala with 17,574 hectares, Hoshiarpur with 8,322 hectares, Sangrur with 6,560 hectares, Tarn Taran with 12,828 hectares, and SAS Nagar with 2,000 hectares. Expressing gratitude to the armed forces and disaster response teams for their support, the Minister said that 23 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations in Amritsar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Pathankot and Rupnagar, while two teams of the State Disaster Response Force are operational in Kapurthala.

Amid devastation in Punjab, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee dispatched four trucks loaded with relief material for flood victims on Saturday. On this occasion, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress General Secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, along with several senior leaders, were present.



(With inputs from ANI)