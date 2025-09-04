Punjab floods: At least 37 dead due to heavy rainfalls, Gurdaspur village worst hit, evacuation begins, watch

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

Punjab floods: At least 37 dead due to heavy rainfalls, Gurdaspur village worst hit, evacuation begins, watch

At least 37 people died as Punjab witnesses heavy rainfall, causing severe flooding. According to government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 12:43 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Punjab floods: At least 37 dead due to heavy rainfalls, Gurdaspur village worst hit, evacuation begins, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 37 people died as Punjab witnesses heavy rainfall, causing severe flooding. According to government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

What areas are most affected?

Further, Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected. In Gurdaspur was most affected, as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain. Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560) Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected. However, villages of SAS Nagar (13), SBS Nagar (44), Moga (29), Roopnagar (05) and Patiala (53) were least affected by floods. While in Malerkotla (32), the less hectares of crop lands were affected due to floods.

Rescue operation and evacuation ordered in several areas

Moreover, throwing light on evacuation of the people, 19,474 people overall have been evacuated, with Amritsar (2734) and Gurdaspur (5581) witnessing most number of evacuations. As per Punjab government, 167 relief camps are under operation, with around 29 relief camps being operated in Barnala.

However, to deal with the floods, the government has stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state. Punjab Police had deployed drones to deliver relief to flood hit villages in Amritsar. Aditya S Warrier, SP of Amritsar rural police said that since the last five days, along with SSP Amritsar, Punjab and Haryana police, they have managed to reach various affected areas like Ajnala.

In other parts of the state, evacuation drives have begun in villages along the Sutlej, where residents have been urged to shift to relief camps established by the government. Additionally, the villages in Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib, including Harsa Bela, Bela Ramgarh, Singhpura, Taraf Majara, Burj, Chandpur Bela and Lodhipur, have been placed on high alert.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the flood-affected districts in the northern state today. During this visit, Chouhan is set to meet the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria and the Agriculture Minister of Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, at Amritsar Airport.

Ahead of the visit, Chouhan emphasised that the central government is keeping an eye on the situation. "I am going to the flood-affected areas of Punjab tomorrow (September 4). I want to tell my farmer brothers and sisters, people, that the central government is keeping an eye on the situation. Along with the state government, it will take every possible measure for the people. I will personally visit Punjab and see the situation there. I will discuss with the people and the farmers," Chouhan told reporters on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Punjab floods: Diljit Dosanjh adopts 20 villages, Ammy Virk supports 200 houses, Guru Randhawa sets up camps; Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood lend support

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai
Akarshan Arora: A New Playbook for Dubai's Luxury Real Estate
Sonu Nigam says remakes 'are not bad at all' as Bijuria gets remade in Varun, Janhvi-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sonu Nigam on Bijuria remake in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
Viral video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal look uncomfortable, struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja, netizens say 'public ki aisi halat..'
Priyanka Choudhary, Pragya Jaiswal struggle at Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan
From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 5 smoothie recipes celebs can’t live without
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE