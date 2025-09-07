Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra saree

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

During the visit, he is expected to review the damage caused by rising waters that submerged villages and destroyed crops across multiple districts.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel on September 9 to Punjab to meet with farmers and residents impacted by one of the worst floods the state has seen in recent memory, as well as to supervise relief and reconstruction activities.

He is expected to examine the devastation from rising waters that devastated crops and flooded villages in several areas during the visit.

The BJP's Punjab handle announced the visit on X, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims."

According to government sources, the Center is dedicated to making sure Punjab is not left in this crisis alone. Both short-term and long-term recovery efforts, such as clearing silt from fields, preventing illness, and properly disposing of deceased animals after floodwaters subside, will be the main emphasis of the prime minister's visit.

The Center and the state governments will work together to coordinate relief and rehabilitation activities, guaranteeing ground-level execution.

The Prime Minister is expected to emphasize during his tour the urgent need to fortify embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers, which have deteriorated over time as a result of illicit mining and neglect.

These steps are expected to be a part of a larger flood control plan that incorporates PM Modi's new action programs for disaster preparedness and mitigation, as well as measures put in place during the Vajpayee-Badal era.

According to reports, government plans for Punjab include short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives meant to assist farmers in recovering from the destruction, reestablishing their means of subsistence, and strengthening the state's ability to withstand future floods.

The unrelenting monsoon rains have devastated Punjab, submerging almost 1,900 villages across 23 districts. The state government reports that crops on around 1.71 lakh hectares have been devastated and that at least 43 people have died.

Numerous roadways are blocked by landslides and flooding, rivers continue to flow above dangerous levels, and vast tracts of agriculture are still underwater.

The visit coincides with state governments' requests for federal support to address the escalating flood disaster. According to earlier official sources, the PM will also travel to a number of other northern Indian states that have been devastated by flooding in order to evaluate the situation on the ground and discuss current relief efforts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ex-diplomat on Donald Trump's change in tone towards India: 'I think he hasn't understood...'
Ex-diplomat on Donald Trump's change in tone towards India: 'I think he...'
From Vikas Divyakriti, Alakh Pandey to Khan Sir: Top 5 online educators who are inspiring Gen Z in their career choices and nurturing Gen Alpha’s imagination
From Vikas Divyakriti, Alakh Pandey to Khan Sir: Top 5 online educators who are
India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'
India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says..
Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'
Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter?
Donald Trump hints at imposing 'sanctions' on India in 'phase 2 and 3'? What does it mean?
Donald Trump hints at imposing 'sanctions' on India? What doe it mean?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE