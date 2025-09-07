Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

During the visit, he is expected to review the damage caused by rising waters that submerged villages and destroyed crops across multiple districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel on September 9 to Punjab to meet with farmers and residents impacted by one of the worst floods the state has seen in recent memory, as well as to supervise relief and reconstruction activities.

He is expected to examine the devastation from rising waters that devastated crops and flooded villages in several areas during the visit.

The BJP's Punjab handle announced the visit on X, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims."

According to government sources, the Center is dedicated to making sure Punjab is not left in this crisis alone. Both short-term and long-term recovery efforts, such as clearing silt from fields, preventing illness, and properly disposing of deceased animals after floodwaters subside, will be the main emphasis of the prime minister's visit.

The Center and the state governments will work together to coordinate relief and rehabilitation activities, guaranteeing ground-level execution.

The Prime Minister is expected to emphasize during his tour the urgent need to fortify embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers, which have deteriorated over time as a result of illicit mining and neglect.

These steps are expected to be a part of a larger flood control plan that incorporates PM Modi's new action programs for disaster preparedness and mitigation, as well as measures put in place during the Vajpayee-Badal era.

According to reports, government plans for Punjab include short-, medium-, and long-term initiatives meant to assist farmers in recovering from the destruction, reestablishing their means of subsistence, and strengthening the state's ability to withstand future floods.

The unrelenting monsoon rains have devastated Punjab, submerging almost 1,900 villages across 23 districts. The state government reports that crops on around 1.71 lakh hectares have been devastated and that at least 43 people have died.

Numerous roadways are blocked by landslides and flooding, rivers continue to flow above dangerous levels, and vast tracts of agriculture are still underwater.

The visit coincides with state governments' requests for federal support to address the escalating flood disaster. According to earlier official sources, the PM will also travel to a number of other northern Indian states that have been devastated by flooding in order to evaluate the situation on the ground and discuss current relief efforts.