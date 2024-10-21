Earlier on Sunday, farmer leader Suresh Koth in Ambala criticised the Haryana government's stringent measures against stubble burning, warning that these policies could incite further unrest among farmers.

Punjab farmers have urged the government to find a permanent solution for stubble burning, claiming that burning the stubble is their compulsion. This follows an incident of stubble burning reported in Nehian Wala village, Bathinda, Punjab, on Sunday evening.

Speaking to ANI, farmer Ram Singh, expressed his concerns, and said, "The government should find a permanent solution so that the incidents of stubble burning can be reduced. Burning stubble is our compulsion. The government is not giving any solution; rather, cases are being registered against the farmers. They always blame the farmers for pollution. Are there no factories and industries in Delhi and Punjab? Are they not contributing to pollution?"

Earlier on Sunday, farmer leader Suresh Koth in Ambala criticised the Haryana government's stringent measures against stubble burning, warning that these policies could incite further unrest among farmers. The government has imposed strict penalties, including filing FIRs against farmers who burn stubble and denying the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops.

During a visit to the grain market in Ambala, Koth expressed dissatisfaction with the government's approach, stating that if the administration provided stubble management machines in every village, farmers would refrain from burning stubble. He argued that industries, not farmers, are primarily responsible for pollution, urging the government to address the root causes instead of penalising farmers.

Koth also voiced concerns over deductions made during paddy purchases due to moisture content, asserting that farmers would ensure every grain is sold despite challenges. Additionally, he appointed local farmer leader Sukhwinder Singh Jalbeda as the district head of his union, reinforcing the organisation's commitment to advocating for farmers' rights.

"The farmers' contribution to pollution is just 3 to 4 percent. The major amount of pollution is because of industries and vehicles. We urge the government not to show so much dictatorship towards the farmers. Wherever farmers have not been provided with machines, stubble burning is taking place. Huge amounts of money are sent from the World Bank for machines, which is not given to the farmers. This dictatorship will not be tolerated by the farmers. We will not pay a single penny as a penalty," Koth said.

To stop farmers from burning stubble, the Haryana state government, in an official order, stated that as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), FIRs should be registered against all farmers who burn or have burnt paddy crop residue during the current season, starting from September 15.

"A red entry should be made in the Meri Fasal Mera Bayora (MFMB) record of farmers found involved in paddy crop residue burning, which will restrict them from selling their crops in the markets through the e-Kharid portal during the next two seasons," said a notice by the Haryana government.

