Headlines

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states; check latest forecast here

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

World Cup 2023: South Africa advances to semi-finals as Pakistan stun New Zealand

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

10 foods that can help you look younger

7 foods that kill testosterone

7 food items that help to cure headache

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

Remember Achala Sachdev: AIR announcer who went on to become Bollywood's favourite mom, died a lonely death due to...

Abhilash Thapliyal reveals how Aspirants impacted his life: ‘Hum jo bahar se aane vaale log hai…’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

A group of farmers allegedly defied the orders of a farm fire prevention team, and forced an officer to set a heap of stubble on fire in Punjab's Bathinda district.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A group of farmers allegedly defied the orders of a farm fire prevention team, and forced an officer to set a heap of stubble on fire in Punjab's Bathinda district, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A purported video of the entire incident also surfaced on social media. Police have lodged an FIR in the matter after an order by Mann on Saturday. The chief minister termed the incident as an “inhuman crime” against the people of the state.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray had also written to the senior superintendent of police, asking him to register an FIR against the farmers for preventing the official from discharging his duty.

The incident took place in Mehma Sarja village on Friday when a team led by a special supervisor went there to check stubble-burning incidents.  The DC said the official was surrounded by a group of 50-60 farmers with allegiance to a farmer's body, took him to a nearby field and forced him to put a heap of stubble on fire.

In the video, farmers could be heard saying that those who came to stop stubble burning were made to set the crop residue on fire. The video also shows that the official's hand was held by two farmers, as they forced him to set the stubble on fire with a match stick. The video was made by one of the farmers. "When he (official) was mobbed, what option he could have. He had no choice," DC Parray said.

The DC said that an FIR would be lodged in the matter and those who were behind the incident would be put behind bars. "I am also visiting the village myself. We will not let it go that way. Lawlessness is not something that we will tolerate," said the DC.

The DC said he has already written to the Bathinda SSP, and added that the FIR will be lodged on Saturday. Bathinda Police registered a case under relevant sections 353 (assaults or use of criminal force against public servant in the execution of his duty), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

Police said further investigation into the case was underway.

In a strongly worded statement, CM Mann condemned the incident as an “inhuman crime” against the people of the state. He said the state government cannot be a mute spectator to this “heinous” incident and allow “anarchy” to prevail.

The government official had gone there with a message of not burning stubble but the “mobsters” forced him to light it with a match stick, said Mann. The chief minister said such people are ruining the lives of their own children by this "dastardly act" as the smoke from these fields will suffocate their kids also.

Read: Chhattisgarh: BJP leader hacked to death in Maoist-hit Narayanpur ahead of Nov 7 polls

Mann, citing 'Gurbani', said the verse 'Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat' shows how the Sikh gurus equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father, and land (dharat) with mother. Unfortunately, he said, this incident has reflected that their words are not honoured by the people of the state. Mann said he has asked the police to identify all the “mobsters” involved in the act and book them.

Such activities will not be tolerated at any cost and "severest of severe action" will be taken as per the law of the land, he said. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered as one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

As the window for wheat -- a key Rabi crop -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop. Punjab has reported a total of 14,173 stubble burning incidents till Saturday, according to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI 'severe' in several parts of national capital, check area-wise latest update

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on skin care products

ENG vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs Australia Match 36

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE