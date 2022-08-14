Punjab makes face masks mandatory in public places as Covid cases rise

File photo

The Punjab Government has made the wearing of masks mandatory across the state amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, said the officials on Saturday. The move comes in the wake of the authorities observing a lack of Covid appropriate behaviour in the masses.

The wearing of masks has been made compulsory in all educational institutions, government offices and private offices, malls, indoor and outdoor gatherings etc.

"Wearing of appropriate masks shall be ensured in all Educational Institutions. Government and Private Offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, public places etc. for the prevention of the further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual. COVID-l9 appropriate behaviours to be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquette and no spitting in public places. Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow COVID-I9 protocol," read a statement by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice (Punjab).

All hospitals/Collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 have been instructed to upload details of tests including positive and negative on Punjab government`s COVA portal.

COVID-19 numbers in India

Earlier on Saturday, India reported 15,815 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.36 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,19,264 accounting for 0.27 per cent of the total cases. India`s COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,996, the government data added.

According to the Ministry, 20,018 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients from the disease in the country rose to 4,35,93,112.

The recovery rate currently stands at 98.54 per cent. As many as 3,62,802 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours taking to a total of 87.99 crore.

The weekly positivity rate is now at 4.79 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 24,43,064 COVID doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of vaccine shots jabbed cumulatively in the country reached 207.71 of which 93.74 crore are the second dose while 11.84 crores are precaution dose.

India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said.

