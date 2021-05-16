Punjab extends all COVID-19 restrictions till May 31 as cases surge, check details

With Punjab continuing to report high Covid positivity, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all the existing restrictions up to May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of all curbs.

The curbs were earlier set to expire on May 17 but have been extended by two weeks.

The Deputy Commissioners will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the spread of Covid, especially in rural areas, Amarinder Singh said, adding that they can also make suitable amendments based on local condition as long as these do not dilute the state's overall restrictions.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing norms, regulating crowds in marketplaces and public transport, and imposition of penalties prescribed for violation of norms and restrictions.

The stringent set of curbs, which the state government has refrained from referring to as lockdown, came into effect on May 3. The guidelines bar the entry of people in the state via road, rail or air route without a COVID-19 negative certificate.

As per the restrictions, all shops selling non-essential items have been directed to remain shut. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, coaching classes and religious places have also been asked to remain closed.

Private offices have been asked to operate only under work from home mode. Cinema halls, sport complexes, gyms and other recreational facilities are also ordered to remain closed.

In addition to the curbs, a curfew stretching from 6 pm to 5 am on weekdays and throughout the weekend has also been imposed by the state government.

Reviewing the state's Covid situation at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-on-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000 in this period, there was need to extend the same in view of the high positivity of 13.1 percent as of the May 9-15 period, with CFR standing at 2.4.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the spread of the new fungal disorder associated with Covid. He stressed the need to increase surveillance for this disease as, if it is not treated early, it can cause severe complications.

He directed the Health Department to ensure that medicines to treat this disease are available with the state.

On the availability of oxygen, the Chief Minister said that while the state, through judicious measures, had been able to prevent any mishap, the situation should be closely monitoring by the Health Department.

(With agency inputs)