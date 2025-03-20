The expressway will link Chandigarh to Barnala, Malerkotla, Khanna Bypass, Sirhind, and Mohali, enhancing connectivity in the region

From the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and Ganga Expressway, a vast network of expressways is being developed to accelerate the nation’s growth.

One more ambitious project is the Punjab Expressway, soon to be launched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Spanning 110 kilometers, this expressway will connect Punjab to various parts of the country, enhancing its tourism industry and fueling development across the state.

The expressway will significantly improve travel convenience by reducing the distance to Chandigarh by 50 kilometers, making journeys quicker and smoother. Once completed, it is expected to boost economic growth in Punjab and attract more tourists to the region. This expressway represents a major step forward in strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the state.

This new expressway, which will connect several important locations, will greatly benefit those travelling to Chandigarh from Bathinda, Muktasar, Abohar, and even Rajasthan. The 50-kilometer reduction in the route between Bathinda and Chandigarh will make the trip considerably more convenient. The motorway will also improve regional connectivity by connecting Chandigarh to Barnala, Malerkotla, Khanna Bypass, Sirhind, and Mohali.

The fact that this expressway will link to the economic corridor being built between Ludhiana and Ajmer is one of its greatest benefits. More trade and economic opportunities will become available in the area as a result.

In the past, travellers had to travel via Barnala, Sangrur, and Patiala to reach Chandigarh from Bathinda. However, the new route will allow them to bypass Sangrur and Patiala and go straight from Barnala to Chandigarh, saving them time.

Access to this significant tech hub will also be improved with the construction of a dedicated road connecting Barnala and Mohali IT City. The Sirhind-Mohali road is currently under development, and the route connecting Sirhind to Barnala will soon start construction as well.

As a Greenfield expressway—one that is being built in a region without any prior road infrastructure—it is a part of the Bharatmala Project. The six-lane road that is now being built between Bathinda and Ludhiana will also be connected to this expressway.

When finished, this new project will not only facilitate travel but also encourage economic expansion and enhance Punjab's infrastructure as a whole.

To put it briefly, the new expressway is a great development that will benefit both locals and visitors by making travel to Chandigarh faster, simpler and more effective.