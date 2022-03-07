Punjab Exit Polls 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Check region-wise seat, vote share predictions

The election battlefield is still ripe in Punjab and political parties have all their guns out. Zee News has conducted the biggest state-wide opinion poll. From opinion of Punjab’s voters, the election appears to be a three-way battle between the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Before we dive into who is winning the most seats in Punjab, here is the data showing how Punjab’s three regions performed in Zee News Exit Polls 2022 across the 117 seats in the state.

Number of seats: 25

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress – 25

SAD+ – 24

AAP – 39

BJP+ – 6

Others – 6

Seat Share:

Congress – 26-33

SAD+ - 24-32

AAP – 52-61

BJP+ - 3-7

Others – 1-2

Vote share in Majha

Congress – 5-7

SAD+ - 5-8

AAP – 11-14

BJP – 0

Others – 0

Vote share in Doaba

Congress – 9-10

SAD+ - 8-10

AAP – 3-5

BJP – 1-2

Others - 0

Vote share in Malwa

Total seats - 69

Congress – 12-16

SAD+ - 10-14

AAP – 38-42

BJP – 2-5

Others – 1-2

The five-state Assembly Elections 2022 have now concluded. The counting and results for all five states are slated to come on Thursday (March 10)