AAP ka Punjab: It's acceptance of Kejriwal's governance model, says AAP on Punjab trends

With the Aam Aadmi Party set to sweep Punjab Polls 2022, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday lauded the party's performance in the state, saying that the victory is an acceptance of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance.

"Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level," said Sisodia. Adding that the Kejriwal model includes focusing on education, healthcare, employment opportunities and women safety, Sisodia said, "Kejriwal is fulfilling the dream of freedom fighters, BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. This is not a victory of the AAP but a win of the common men."

Meanwhile, in a shocking defeat for former Congress veteran, Captain Amarinder lost the Patiala seat to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

As per the Election Commission of India, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 89 seats on the 117 seat Punjab Assembly at 11:35 am, followed by Congress (15) and Shiromani Akali Dal (8).

If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

