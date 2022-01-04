Punjab elections: AAP finalizes CM candidate, name likely to be announced soon

For the Punjab Legislative Assembly Election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reportedly decided on the name of its Chief Minister candidate in the state. According to sources cited by Zee News, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has been approved in the PAC meeting the party. The announcement in this regard may be made soon.

Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party is constantly trying to find its hold before the elections in Punjab. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has held several rallies for the promotion of the party in Punjab.

It is worth noting that in view of the assembly elections, in the last one year, the Aam Aadmi Party has made a lot of election promises by going ahead of the lines of Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Punjab, Rs 1,000 will be deposited every month in the account of 99 lakh women of the state. This help will be given in addition to widow and old age pension. If there are four women in the house, everyone will get Rs 1,000.

Along with this, a promise has also been made by the Aam Aadmi Party to provide free electricity up to 300 units for domestic use to every person within 24 hours after the formation of the government in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party is now claiming to form the government in many states by contesting the Legislative Assembly elections outside Delhi. AAP leaders have also made many important changes to decide their electoral victory. According to the party's internal assessment regarding the elections to the five states, the Aam Aadmi Party will be close to the majority in Punjab.