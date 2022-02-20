Punjab Elections 2022: Sonu Sood barred from visiting polling booths in Moga after SAD registers complaint

Actor Sonu Sood was stopped from visiting the polling booths in Moga today, in Punjab. As per reports, Sonu Sood's car was stopped by the Election Commission after a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Darjinder Singh aka Makhan Brar.

SAD alleged that Sonu Sood was trying to woo voters by clicking selfies with them. Following this, the District Magistrate of Moga, Harish Nayyar ordered the SP to register a complaint regarding this matter.

Responding to the allegations and the complaint, the actor took to Twitter to clarify his side of the story. He said that he did not influence anyone to vote for his sister instead others were trying to buy votes and action needs to be taken against them.

He said, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd." The actor also tagged Moga Police, the DGP of Punjab Police to highlight the matter.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga in Punjab on a Congress ticket. She joined the Congress party in January 2022 ahead of the Punjab elections. Moga is also Malvika Sood's hometown.

The state of Punjab went to polls today on all 117 seats across the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.