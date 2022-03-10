Search icon
Punjab Elections 2022 Results LIVE: Capt Amarinder Singh breaks silence after losing from Patiala

The former CM, who won the 2017 Assembly elections for Congress, lost to AAP rival Ajit Pal Singh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Punjab's former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh lost from Patiala constituency to AAP rival Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in the Assembly polls. 

After losing the polls, Singh has broken his silence and said he accepted the verdict of the people with all humility. He also congratulated his rival AAP and Bhagwant Mann for their victory. 

"I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann," he tweeted. 

