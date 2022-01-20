Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: Check region-wise seat, vote share predictions

The Punjab Election appears to be a three-way battle between the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Punjab Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: Check region-wise seat, vote share predictions

Punjab Elections 2022 Opinion Poll: With the election battlefield ripe on Punjab’s soil and political parties out all guns blazing, Zee News conducted the biggest state-wide opinion poll. From the opinion of Punjab’s voters less than a month to polls, the election appears to be a three-way battle between the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

But before we tell you who is likely to get the most seats in Punjab, here is data on the Punjab’s three regions as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed survey of more than 1 lakh 5 thousand respondents from across the 117 seats in the state.

Mood of voters in Majha

Number of seats: 25

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress:

33

SAD+

31

AAP

26

BJP+

06

Others

04

 

Seat Share (in percent):

Congress

9-10

SAD+

9-10

AAP

5-6

BJP+

1-2

Others

0

 

Mood of voters in Doab

Number of seats: 25

Vote Share (in percent):

Congress:

30

SAD+

33

AAP

25

BJP+

07

Others

05

 

Seat Share (in percent):

Congress

7-8

SAD+

9-11

AAP

3-4

BJP+

1-2

Others

0

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.