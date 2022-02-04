ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's kin over illegal sand mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's kin Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey and his two close partners will be questioned by the ED over the source of the cash that was seized.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources February 4, 2022

Previously, the ED had raided the house of Bhupinder Singh Honey and 10 other locations.