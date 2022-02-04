Search icon
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's kin over illegal sand mining

Previously, the ED had raided the house of Bhupinder Singh Honey and 10 other locations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's kin Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh Honey and his two close partners will be questioned by the ED over the source of the cash that was seized. 

