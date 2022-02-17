Punjab Elections 2022: After massive criticism, CM Charanjit Channi clarifies ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiye’ remark

As the Punjab assembly elections 2022 are nearing, the battle of the political parties continues, with several controversial statements and claims being made throughout the polling rallies. Amid this, CM Charanjit Singh Channi has issued a clarification about his recent statement.

After it triggered a massive outrage from opposition parties, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi issued a clarification regarding his “UP Bihar de bhaiye” statement, which was made during a polling rally in the state, alongside Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Issuing a video response regarding the statement, Charanjit Channi clarified, “I only meant people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party leaders) who come from outside and cause disruption.”

The Congress leader further added, “Since yesterday my statement has been twisted. Those who have shed their blood and sweat for Punjab's progress, we have a bond of love with them and nothing can take them out of our hearts.”

This comes after Charanjit Singh Channi received criticism on a statement made during a polling rally in Punjab. The Chief Minister, during the rally, had said, “Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab.”

After this statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at him and the Congress party against the remarks made against Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, saying that the people of Bihar have contributed a lot to the state of Punjab over the years.

PM Modi had further said, “What the Congress Chief Minister said here the entire country has seen. The family from Delhi is his maalik (boss), that maalik was standing next to him, clapping.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, coming to Channi’s defence, said, “All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling.”