Punjab Election Results 2022 Live: Key electoral battles to watch out for as counting begins soon

The political fervour goes high as all eyes are on the counting of votes of Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand today. The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states.

The elections in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls were held on February 20. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10, and here are some of the key electoral battles to keep an eye out for.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar (East)

All eyes will be on Navjot Singh Sidhu to be triumphant but winning the Amritsar (East) seat is sure going to be a difficult battle for him after Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him. Amritsar (East) has remained with Congress since 1969.

Charnajit Channi Vs Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi has contested the Assembly elections from Chamkaur and Bhadaur assembly seats. Bhadaur is AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's turf so Channi's victory becomes all the more important. Channi faces AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke.

Bhagwant Singh Mann Vs Dalvir Singh Goldy in Dhuri

Fighting his first Assembly election, AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann has chosen Dhuri - which falls under his home turf Sangrur. Mann will be fighting it out with Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who is a resident of Dhuri. In 2017, Goldy had defeated AAP in Dhuri.

Ashwani Sekhri Vs Sucha Singh Chhotepur Vs Sherry Kalsi Vs Fateh Jung Bajwa in Batala

Congress' Ashwani Sekhri, AAP's Sherry Kalsi, Akali Dal's Sucha Singh Chhotepur, and BJP's Fateh Singh Bajwa are all set to fight it out in Batala. in a four-way battle.

Sidhu Moosewala Vs Vijay Singla in Mansa

To appeal to the young voters, Congress has fielded popular singer - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala against AAP's Dr Vijay Singla. Moosewala is surely banking on his star appeal to win voters over. In 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia won from Mansa seat.