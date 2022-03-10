Punjab Election Results 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi trailing in Chamkaur Sahib; AAP takes the lead

The counting of the votes for the Punjab election results 2022 is currently underway with the eyes on several key seats in the states. Congress leader and current Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is currently trailing in the Chamkaur Sahin constituency.

Though Congress has expressed extreme faith in Channi over the past few months, the Punjab chief minister unexpectedly trailing in the Chamkaur Sahib seat, which is his home constituency. Instead, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the seat is leading.

Channi is standing against AAP candidate Charanjit Singh, who is currently leading from the Chamkaur Sahib seat and is likely to win. Further, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is also leading from the Dhuri constituency, likely to win the seat.

The lineup for the Chamkaur Sahib constituency shows that AAP’s Charanjit Singh is on the top, while BSP candidate Harmohan Singh trailing right behind him. Meanwhile, CM Charanjit Singh Channi remains on the third spot, followed by BJP’s Darshan Singh Shivjot.

Reports also suggest that Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from his second constituency, Bhadaur. AAP is taking the lead in Bhadaur as well, with candidate Lal Singh Ugoke leading the race for the assembly seat.

According to the current tally of votes, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in Punjab and is expected to form the government with Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister. Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are currently trailing in the state.