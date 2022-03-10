Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann leading in Dhuri while Congress’ Dalvir Singh trails

As the vote-counting for the Punjab election results 2022 remains underway, all eyes remain on the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party. Bhagwant Mann, the CM face of AAP, is currently leading from the Dhuri constituency.

Bhagwant Mann, who is a former comedian, was announced as the CM face of AAP for the Punjab assembly elections 2022 before the polling began. Dalvir Singh, who is the Dhuri candidate from Congress, is currently trailing in the constituency.

BJP candidate Randeep Singh and SAD candidate Narinder Singh are also currently trailing in the Dhuri constituency, with Bhagwant Mann taking a steady lead as the counting of the votes advances in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann, who began his journey in limelight as a comedian, went from a member of the Aam Aadmi Party to the CM face of the party for the state of Punjab, in less than 11 years of his political career. He emerged as a popular CM choice of the people, according to the Aam Aadmi Party and various opinion polls.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party is currently leading in Punjab, which means that Bhagwant Mann can be the second chief minister of the party in the country, after Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. The counting of the votes is underway and the Punjab election results 2022 will be out by the evening.