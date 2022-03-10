Punjab Election Result 2022: Ahead of results, AAP celebrates with 'jalebis' outside party office - Check pic

The members of the Aam Aadmi Party are looking confident about their victory as a banner of thanks has been put outside the party’s national office even before the result is declared.

For the unversed, as per exit polls of Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party may win the elections and this is why the party looks confident about their victory. A banner saying ‘thankyou’ has been put up outside the party office with a picture of Bhagwant Mann. However, the banner is still covered with a white cloth.

Meanwhile, the office has been fully decorated with flowers and balloons. India’s favourite sweet dish Jalebi is also being prepared which show how excited and happy AAP members are. Also, the residence of the Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate, Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, is also being decorated with flowers.

The counting of the votes for the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections was supposed to start at 8 am. The candidate’s fate will be declared on a total of 117 assembly seats in the state. Polling was held in Punjab on February 20. A total of 1304 candidates have participated in the election. Out of this, 1209 are male and 93 are female candidates whereas two candidates are transgender.

The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Notably, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand, while there is a Congress government in Punjab.