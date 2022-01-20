Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Charanjit Singh Channi vs Bhagwant Mann- Know top CM choice of the people

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are approaching with the battle of the political parties continuing in the state. In the midst of the battle of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party are fighting neck-to-neck for the chief minister chair.

Zee News is conducting one of the largest Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll on television, with all the data tabulated according to the opinions of the people of Punjab. The sample size of the opinion poll is 1 lakh 5 thousand, and the state has been split into three regions- Majha, Doaba, and Malwa.

According to the opinion poll done by Zee News, Charanjit Singh Channi, the current chief minister of Punjab, has emerged as the top preference of the people when it comes to choosing their future CM. The total popularity percentage of CM Channi is 31 percent.

Though Charanjit Singh Channi is emerging as the top preference of the people, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann remains a close second in the battle for the state. Mann has a popularity percentage of 24 percent, as per the opinion polls.

Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll: CM preference of the people

Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress): 31 percent

Bhagwant Mann (AAP): 24 percent

Sukhbir Singh Badal; (SAD): 22 percent

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP): 11 percent

Captain Amarinder Singh (BJP+): 7 percent

Navjot Singh Sidhu (Congress): 4 percent

There is overwhelming support for Channi in Punjab despite being the Chief Minister of the state for only three months. Meanwhile, the popularity of Captain Amarinder Singh, former CM, and Congress leader have dropped by a significant amount.

It is expected that a huge percentage of Dalit voters in Punjab will support Channi in the upcoming elections in the state since he is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. Despite the Congress leader’s popularity quotient, AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann is expected to give the former a run for his money in the elections.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are expected to commence from February 20, 2022, in a single phase. The voting will be conducted in February for 117 seats, while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.