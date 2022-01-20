Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll: AAP to emerge as single largest party? Know seat share here

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence in a few short weeks, while the battle of the political parties is going forward with full force in the state. With less than a month to go for the elections, the mood of the people tells a lot about what we can expect.

Zee News conducted the Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll live on television to determine the mood of the population of Punjab for the upcoming elections in the state. With a sample size of over one lakh responses, here is what we know about who can emerge victorious in the polls.

According to the opinion polls, it is expected that the majority of the votes are expected to be split between three major parties in Punjab- Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Shiromani Akali Dal. The opinion poll was conducted by splitting Punjab into three regions- Majha, Doaba, and Malwa.

The vote percentage calculated in the polls shows that the elections could go either way, with AAP and Congress in a neck-to-neck fight. It is expected that AAP might secure the highest number of seats in Punjab by a slight margin, making it the single largest party in the state.

Out of the total 117 seats in Punjab, AAP is expected to secure around 36 to 39 seats, a major jump as compared to the 2017 assembly polls in the state. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to secure 35 to 38 seats this election, recording a significant loss in seats as compared to the previous elections, where it won 77 seats, winning by a clear majority.

Punjab Election 2022 Opinion Poll: Overall seat count

Congress- 35 to 38 seats

AAP- 36 to 39 seats

SAD+ - 32 to 35 seats

BJP- 4 to 7 seats

Others- 2 to 4 seats

Though AAP is slightly ahead in the seat count according to the opinion polls, it is expected that Congress or SAD can still form the government in Punjab by forming a coalition with BJP, or any of the other parties contesting in the elections.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are expected to commence from February 20, 2022, in a single phase. The voting will be conducted in February for 117 seats, while the counting of the votes will be done on March 10.