Punjab: ‘Drunk’ man bites off another man’s tongue during heated argument in Dera Bassi

In a bizzare incident, a drunk man is accused of biting a 27-year-old man's tongue during a fight in Dera Bassi. The accused allegedly attacked the man while intoxicated in Dera Bassi, Punjab, close to Harkrishan Public School. During the late hours of night between Saturday and Sunday, the incident took place.

According to the official, Harpreet Singh, the victim, gave his statement on Monday after his injuries had recovered. The victim's father claimed that on Saturday night, his son and his friend Jung Bahadur had travelled to Dera Bassi to attend a mutual friend's sister's wedding.

The accused has been identified as Vipul Garg. Harpreet pulled over his motorcycle next to a park close to his house as they were returning home. The accused, who was drunk and driving home from a birthday party, struck another car that was parked close to the park.

Man seated in front of Vipul began cursing and abusing him after Harpreet asked him to leave to avoid trouble, Hindustan reported. Harpreet was then assaulted by Vipul and his friend after they both got out of the car, and he later tried to flee on his motorcycle but was unsuccessful.

Vipul called his older brother Rishav into the argument, and the three of them assualted Harpreet. After grabbing him by the throat, Harpreet's tongue popped out and Vipul brutally bit off, according to Harpreet's father. Police have charged Vipul Garg, who owns a cement and iron bar business in Punjab's Zirakpur, along with his brother Rishav Garg and an unnamed accomplice for beating the victim. The accused are still at large, and the authorities have not managed to apprehend them.

In response to the complaint, the police filed a case against Vipul Garg, his brother Rishav Garg, and an unnamed accomplice under sections 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The case has not yet resulted in any arrests.

