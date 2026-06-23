Punjab creates record by providing 68,268 govt jobs in 4.5 years: CM Bhagwant Mann

While handing over appointment letters to 665 newly-recruited candidates in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, the chief minister said that the state has created a record by providing 68,268 government jobs in just four-and-a-half years, ending the era of cash-for-jobs and recommendations.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that the state continues to emerge as a preferred destination for government jobs, with even youngsters who had moved abroad now returning to secure employment through the transparent and merit-based recruitment policy of his government. While handing over appointment letters to 665 newly-recruited candidates in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the Chief Minister said that the state has created a record by providing 68,268 government jobs in just four-and-a-half years, ending the era of cash-for-jobs and recommendations.

The Chief Minister urged Punjabis working abroad to return to their motherland, assuring them that the state government would provide regular employment opportunities and make them active partners in Punjab’s socioeconomic progress. He said that the transparent recruitment process adopted by his government has restored the faith of the youth in the system and triggered reverse migration, with many youngsters now choosing to return to Punjab instead of seeking opportunities elsewhere.

CM Mann said: "At the appointment letter distribution ceremony in Bathinda, several major decisions aimed at Punjab’s progress and securing a bright future for its youth were shared. By completely eliminating the corrupt practices of bribery and recommendations followed by previous governments, your government has so far provided 68,288 government jobs to youngsters purely on the basis of merit. Owing to this transparent recruitment policy, even those youth who had moved abroad are now returning to Punjab."

The CM further stated: "Thanks to historic reforms in the education sector, Punjab has today emerged as the number one state in the country in school education. In another major decision aimed at the welfare of government employees, especially women employees, it was announced that after completion of their probation period, they will be posted within a 40-kilometre radius of their homes so that family cohesion and work-life balance can be maintained.” He added: "Hard work, honesty and public service remain the guiding principles of our government. By providing equal opportunities to every deserving youngster, we are rapidly moving towards the creation of a vibrant and prosperous Rangla Punjab."

Addressing the gathering while handing over appointment letters to the youth, Mann said that due to the rotten system prevailing during previous governments, many youngsters had left Punjab and settled abroad, but now reverse migration has started in the state. “Now things have changed. A reflection of this change can be seen from the fact that a girl present here today has got three jobs and is among the successful candidates receiving appointment letters. This is a new era. I urge the youth to call their friends and relatives living abroad and tell them not to search for green pastures in foreign lands but to come back to Punjab and get jobs here,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state government has provided 68,268 government jobs to the youth of Punjab over the last few years. "The era of cash payments and favouritism has ended in Punjab. Today, youth are getting jobs solely on the basis of merit and eligibility. Government jobs can now be obtained purely on merit and due to the transparent recruitment process adopted by the state government, not even a single appointment has been challenged in court," he said.

CM Mann noted that due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education. “Our government has upgraded primary and middle-school education, strengthened the system, introduced smart classrooms and provided advanced training to teachers. As a result of these efforts, Punjab is excelling in the school education sector. NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) for Aayog, one of the Government of India’s premier institutions, has released figures showing that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education," he added.

Mann further said that the tax money of the people belongs to the state and that the government is spending it judiciously for the welfare of the people. "People’s money is coming back to the people through development works, schools, hospitals, and roads. The state government is working for the people. We have provided free electricity to 90 percent of households, improved roads, closed toll plazas saving Rs 70 lakh daily and are continuously building infrastructure," he stated.