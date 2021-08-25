Headlines

Headlines

India

Punjab Congress row: 2022 polls to be fought under Amarinder Singh, says state party chief Harish Rawat

Several legislators have been demanding the replacement of CM Amarinder Singh as he failed to fulfil the 2017 poll promises.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 25, 2021, 03:54 PM IST

Amid the political turmoil in Punjab after several MLAs, including four ministers in the state government sought 'replacement' of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab affairs in charge and AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, on Wednesday clarified that the 2022 Punjab Assembly election would be fought under the leadership of Singh.

The 'rebel' legislators reached Dehradun in the morning to apprise Rawat about the mood of the public against the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state.

Rawat told the media that Amarinder Singh had welcomed party state President Navjot Singh Sidhu himself, and the decision on elevation was not taken without the CM's approval.

"We have given the party leadership to Sidhu but not the Congress to him," Rawat was categorically clear in saying about any move to change the Chief Minister ahead of the assembly polls slated in early 2022.

The four ministers -- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria -- a day earlier said here with the support of at least 20 other Congress legislators their main demand is to 'replace' Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Their main grudge, among others, with the Chief Minister and his aides, was unfulfilled poll promises, particularly the delay in action in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Pargat Singh on Wednesday said there is resentment in MLAs against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. 

Briefing media persons, Singh said, "Due to the non-settlement of issues, there is resentment in MLAs. I suggest the Congress high command under the supervision of AICC observer, the chief minister should call a meeting of all MLAs and decide after discussing with them."

When asked about meeting the party high command in Delhi, the Congress MLA said, "Definitely, some people have gone to Delhi and I will also go there. There is no problem with it. We should not divert the issues. Captain Amarinder Singh is our chief minister and we do not disagree with it but work has to be done.

(With agency inputs)

