Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu terms PM Modi's security lapse as 'drama'

Politics over the lapse in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hussainiwala, Punjab on Wednesday is intensifying. On Thursday, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu has given a shameful statement and called it a 'drama'.

Sidhu said that the rally was cancelled because of empty chairs.

According to the letter of the ADGP of Punjab, the Punjab government was already aware of the protest by the farmers. The ADGP had also written in the letter that there is a sit-in of the farmers with the forecast of rain on the 5th, so special security arrangements should be made. That is, it is clear that the claims of the Punjab government have been exposed by the letter of Punjab's ADGP Law and Order.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had claimed that he had no information about PM Modi going to Ferozepur by road. He had said that there has been no lapse in PM Modi's security.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed concern in the matter of security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab. After this, PM Narendra Modi reached his official residence to meet the President.

The matter has now reached the Supreme Court. It will be heard on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.