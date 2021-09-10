Punjab CM to send government employees on compulsory leave who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Friday (September 10) that any government employee who fails to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent on compulsory leave immediately after September 15.

This came after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that this step has been taken in order to save people in the state from the upcoming third wave and ensure that they don't suffer due to those who have not taken the vaccine.

In the COVID-19 review meeting, which was held virtually, CM Amarinder Singh said that the effectiveness of the vaccine is clear from the data that is being analyzed. Special efforts were made to reach out to government employees and those who continue to avoid vaccination will be asked to go on leave until they receive their first dose.

Punjab School Education Secretary Krishna Kumar, who was also present at the meeting stated that only fully vaccinated staff members are allowed to come to the schools. Health Minister Balbir Sidhu suggested that the second dose gap for school staff be reduced to 28 days so that many could be fully vaccinated sooner but the plea was rejected by the Centre.

Currently, the Punjab CM stated that he is satisfied with the aggressive testing going on in the state and the situation in schools is under control.