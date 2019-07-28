Trending#

Punjab CM overrules Fazilika Deputy Commisioners' order on dress code

The Deputy Commissioner had reportedly issued orders on a written request by employees’ union, which sought a formal dress code.


Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 12:11 AM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh overruled orders by the Deputy Commissioner office in Punjab's Fazilika to impose a dress code on employees, with female staff being asked not to come to duty without 'dupattas' on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner had reportedly issued orders on a written request by employees’ union, which sought a formal dress code. 

Deputy Commissioner, Fazilika, Manpreet Singh also banned wearing of T-shirts by the male staff during the office hours.

"It has come to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner, Fazilka, that male employees come to office in T-shirts and female staff without 'dupattas'," an order issued by the DC office said on Friday.

"It is being directed that no male employee should come to office in T-shirts, and female staff should also not come without dupattas," it said.

The order has come following a representation given by the DC staff union to the administration requesting for formal dress code for the employees

