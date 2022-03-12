Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann removes security of 122 former MLAs

In an obvious message against VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew the security of 122 former legislators, ministers, and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, ahead of his swearing-in.

The former ministers included Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.

READ | Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi tomorrow, to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM after Holi

However, the list does not have the names of former Chief Ministers - Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Sidhu.

However, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur, who is an ex-legislator, is among those whose security cover was withdrawn.

In other news, Mann is all set to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16. On Friday, Mann met with Delhi CM and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi in presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

READ | Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16, meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

He touched Kejriwal's feet and sought his blessings. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

In the Punjab election, the ruling Congress managed to secure 18 seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up with two seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) bagged three seats while Bahujan Samaj Party managed to win a solitary seat.

Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu all lost to AAP candidates.