Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lakhimpur Kheri violence on agenda

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi. The Punjab CM reached the national capital in wake of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in which four people lost their lives including four farmers.

"These three farm laws should be repealed at the earliest and incidents like this (Lakhimpur Kheri) need to be stopped. I will discuss this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in today's meeting," Channi told media persons, before leaving for Delhi.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged four farmers lost their lives in the incident.

Also read Asked PM Modi to resume dialogue with farmers: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had arrived in a convoy on three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the "unfortunate incident".

Meanwhile, the activists of Punjab Congress will walk towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh if Priyanka Gandhi is not released and the Union Minister's son accused of murder not arrested, said state party President Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday.

"If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister's son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!" Sidhu tweeted.

(With agency inputs)