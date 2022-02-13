Punjab CM Charanjit Channi gets clean chit in illegal mining case ahead of assembly elections 2022

Just a few days ahead of the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi got a clean chit in the illegal sand mining case being investigated by the Ropar police and district administration, as reported by news agency ANI.

After getting a clean chit in the matter, the Punjab CM launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha, who had earlier alleged Channi’s involvement in the sand mining issue.

While launching an attack at AAP, Charanjit Channi called Arvind Kejriwal a liar, and said, “They tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails.”

The Punjab chief minister, while hitting out at the opposition party, compared the AAP leaders to the British, and said that they had come to “loot the country” and the state, but Punjab will “show them their place”.

Channi further said, “British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place as it did to Mughals, British.”

AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha had alleged the involvement of CM Charanjit Singh Channi in an illegal sand mining case and had submitted a memorandum to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, seeking an inquiry in the matter.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residence of Bhupinder Singh Honey, who is the nephew of Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab assembly elections 2022 are set to commence from February 20, as per the revisions made by the Election Commission. The voting will be conducted in a single phase, and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.