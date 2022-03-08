Punjab CM Channi milks goat two days ahead of poll results, netizens react - WATCH

Just two days ahead of Punjab assembly elections results, state Chief Minister and Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday spent a few hours showing off his skills of milking a goat in his constituency, Bhadaur.

Channi has shared a 45-second video on his official Twitter handle wherein he can be seen milking a goat. The video has over 113k views on Twitter.

Village Ballo, Bhadaur pic.twitter.com/ZRGmklHTiT — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 8, 2022

Here's how netizens reacted:

"He has got too many career options after 10," a user wrote.

“This is what he’ll be doing after March 10, so he’s learning now,” one wrote in Hindi

“The right work for the next 5 years,” one user wrote in Hindi.

"Mental stress," wrote another user.

Channi had contested the recently concluded elections from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Punjab has 117-member Assembly and to form a government a party needs 59 seats.

According to several Exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is winning in the Punjab assembly elections with 52-61 seats.