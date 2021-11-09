Punjab CM Channi agrees to Sidhu's demands; new DGP to be removed, AG's resignation accepted

After months, the clashes in Punjab Congress is all set to be resolved. Amidst reports of a dispute between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, it has been decided to remove the new DGP of Punjab. Along with this, the condition that Sidhu had set for the appointment of a new AG to resume his work as the state president, has also been accepted.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu held a joint press conference on Tuesday, during which, Channi said that the DGP of Punjab will be removed. He added that Advocate General APS Deol's resignation has been accepted. On Wednesday, Punjab will get a new AG. Apart from this, CM Channi said that it has also been decided to make 36,000 contractual workers of the state permanent.

It may be recalled that Sidhu had put a condition for resuming his work as the state president that a new advocate general should be appointed. After the intervention of the Congress high command on this issue, Sidhu withdrew his resignation but did not resume the work. He had said that the day the new Advocate General would be appointed and the panel on the new DGP would be formed, he would resume work in the office. After his announcement, Advocate General APS Deol resigned from his post and the Punjab government sent a list of 10 names to the Union Public Service Commission for the appointment of the Director General of Police.

Appointed state chief on July 19, Sidhu resigned as party chief minutes after the allocation of portfolios to ministers in the new government led by Charanjit Channi, who became the CM after Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned from the post. It was Sidhu who put pressure on the high command to replace Amarinder, after which Congress appointed Channi as the CM.

The Congress appointed Harish Choudhary as the new in-charge of the state but hasn't been able to resolve the issues so far. Capt. Amarinder Singh has floated a new party and is eyeing those in the Congress who are unhappy and claimed that several Congress leaders are in touch with him.