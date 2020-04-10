Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh says 'community transmission' of COVID-19 in state, extends lockdown till May 1

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that community transmission has begun in the state. He stated that there are 27 cases with no travel history, and most of them are cases of community transmission.

"In Punjab,27 cases are there with no travel history, yes it can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

He also informed that based on data given by Indian scientists & medical practitioners, 80-85% of India may get infected with the virus.

"The figures that I have been given by Indian scientists & medical practitioners are that 80-85% of India may get infected, if these figures are correct then they are horrendous figures," Singh said.

"We have very senior and top-class medical officers who have said they expect it (#COVID19) will peak in mid-September, at the point when 58% of the population can be infected," he added.

However, he said that there was one upside about the pandemic, stating that the drug supply line has broken down in the state.

Meanwhile, after Orissa, Punjab extended the lockdown in the state till May 1.

Moreover, the state cabinet headed by Amarinder Singh authorized the Deputy Commissioners to declare new mandis in their respective districts, as needed, to meet the demands of social distance while ensuring smooth procurement of the grain.

"These would be in addition to the 3800 Mandis already notified this year for procurement operations, disclosed an official spokesperson after a Video Conference of the Council of Ministers," Punjab's Chief Minister's office stated.

He also proposed to the central government a Rs 550 crore project for setting up an ‘Advanced Centre for Virology’ in the state, with land to be offered by his government free of cost. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder Singh urged him to direct Union Ministry of Health&Family Welfare to set up the proposed centre, which would focus on addressing regional, national&global needs in virology, diagnostic, research and therapeutic evaluations to cope with the COVID-19 situation.

In Punjab the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 132.