Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh calls for national drug policy again

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday again called for a national drug policy to save the young generation from the drug menace.

Singh said a comprehensive formula is needed at the central level to effectively check drug abuse.

Stating that he had been clamouring for such a policy since his previous tenure as Chief Minister back in 2007, Singh welcomed the fact that the issue had taken centre-stage due to the growing demand for opium cultivation by certain states, read an official statement.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were growing opium, for which they were finding a lucrative market in Punjab, he pointed out, expressing angst at the ruination of his state's young generation, the statement added.

The Chief Minister further said he had taken up the issue of a national drug policy with the Centre, and also raised it in the Chief Ministers? conference. A foolproof mechanism was needed to wipe out the scourge of drugs, he said, underlining the need for a national policy to deal with the problem.

The national policy could also address the need for cultivation of drugs needed for the pharmaceutical industry, said Singh, adding that the Centre should involve states and experts while formulating such a policy.

The Chief Minister further said that he was happy that this issue had again come up for discussion while expressing hope that the matter would now be resolved once and for all.