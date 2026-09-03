Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife running racket to settle rape cases? BJP makes shocking claims, AAP hits back

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari played audio clips in which an alleged middleman can be heard invoking his political connections to fix rape and other criminal cases. However, the AAP, however, has dismissed the claims as a "total concocted story."

The BJP on Thursday made a serious allegation that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife were running a racket through middlemen where rape cases were being "settled" for Rs 5 crore. The BJP's claims, which have been denied by the AAP, are linked to the case of Instagram influencer Gurvinder Singh Chahal, who was released just two months after his arrest for allegedly abducting and raping a woman.

BJP claims Punjab CM, wife running racket to settle rape cases

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari played audio clips in which an alleged middleman can be heard invoking his political connections to fix rape and other criminal cases. However, the audio clips do not mention Mann or his wife Gurpreet Kaur at any point.

"Bhagwant Mann and his wife are running a loot and corruption racket. Under it, they are using middlemen to settle legitimate rape cases in exchange for Rs 5 crore," Bhandari said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is facing serious allegations of running a racket, with his wife accused of using middlemen to settle legitimate rape cases in exchange for ₹5 crore.



This video prima facie raises serious questions about whether the CM is personally intervening to end a… pic.twitter.com/7u72J0nZV8 September 3, 2026

He further said, "The clips prima facie raise serious questions about whether the CM is personally intervening to end a case. Has the CM's residence become a place where deals are struck and cut money reaches Punjab's 'Super CM' Arvind Kejriwal?"

The BJP said the alleged transactions were uncovered during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation linked to change of land use. It claimed that the probe revealed that more than 20 senior IAS, IPS and other officials of the Punjab government were allegedly transferred through monetary deals.

During its press conference, the BJP alleged that Grewal was working as a middleman and asked Mann to clarify if he and his wife were involved in settling criminal cases for money.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the allegations, the BJP has called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation.

How did AAP reacted to BJP's allegation?

The AAP, however, has dismissed the claims as a "total concocted story" intended to tarnish the image of Mann and the party.

In response, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu claimed the audio clips were staged. At a press conference, he showed photographs and said both Grewal and Chahal had links to the BJP and SAD.

"Amardeep Garewal and alleged rape accused Gurvinder Chahal had photographs with both BJP and Akali leaders," Pannu said.