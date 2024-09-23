Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle cabinet today; four ministers to be dropped, 5 new faces inducted

Ministers Balkaur Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and Anmol Gagan Maan are expected to be removed, the sources added.

The Punjab cabinet will have five new ministers, while four ministers are likely to be dropped by the Aam Aadmi Party in the cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Monday evening, the Punjab government sources said.

Ministers Balkaur Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and Anmol Gagan Maan are expected to be removed, the sources added.

Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet S Sondh, Ravjot, Barinder Goyal, and Mohinder Bhagat are among five new people to be inducted in the cabinet.

According to the Punjab government sources, the oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 5 PM in Raj Bhavan.

In Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, the AAP recorded a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals.

Earlier on September 12, in a major reshuffle the Punjab government transferred 38 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer.

On September 7, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also assured the youth of job security and criticised the previous government for not being considerate towards the youth of the state while speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Chandigarh.

According to the government, a total of 293 appointment letters were made during the ceremony. Out of which 263 of them were under the health department, 9 were under technical education, and the other 21 letters were under the water supply department.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.