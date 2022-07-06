BREAKING: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married for the second time tomorrow

File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to get married tomorrow, July 7, according to Zee News reports. It must be noted that this will be Bhagwant Mann’s second wedding, as he was previously married to Inderpreet Kaur, till their divorce in 2015.

According to Zee News reports, the Punjab Chief Minister is marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Not much is known about the new bride of Bhagwant Mann yet, but it is confirmed that the wedding ceremony of the Punjab CM will take place tomorrow.

Major details about the ceremony have not been revealed yet, but it is expected that Bhagwant Mann’s wedding will be an event studded with many political leaders. It is likely that Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and party leader Manish Sisodia will attend the marriage ceremony.

