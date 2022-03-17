Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to announce ‘historic big decision’ today – Here’s what it could be

Bhagwant Mann, who is the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, has said that he will be announcing a “historic big decision” for the people of the state today, giving rise to the speculation that he will be announcing a new policy in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Mann said that the decision he will be announcing today will be “historic” for the people of Punjab, and has never been taken before. He further said that he will be making the announcement shortly.

The new Punjab Chief Minister said, “A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of the people of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision to date. I'll announce shortly…”

This comes just a day after Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand oath-taking ceremony, which was conducted in the native village of celebrated freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. A new cabinet for the state of Punjab has also been appointed.

पंजाब की जनता के हित में आज एक बहुत बड़ा फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। पंजाब के इतिहास में आज तक किसी ने ऐसा फैसला नहीं लिया होगा।



कुछ ही देर में एलान करूँगा...। March 17, 2022

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has not hinted anything about what the new policy could be, it is likely that he could announce the implementation of any of the new changes in the state which were promised by AAP in their election manifesto.

The “big decision” could range from providing a fixed sum of money to all adult women, proving 300 units of electricity for free in Punjab, or new reforms to end the unemployment issues and drug problems among the youth of the state.

Bhagwant Mann assumed the position of CM in Punjab after the AAP won the assembly elections in the state with a landslide victory, winning 92 seats out of the total 117. AAP dethroned the Congress government in the state, which won 18 seats.

Bhagwant Mann, who is 48 years old, used to be a comedian and an actor and stepped into politics in 2011. After joining AAP, he rose through the ranks and was finally announced as the CM face of the party for the state ahead of the polls.