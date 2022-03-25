Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes major decision, MLAs to get only one pension

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) remarkable win in Punjab was welcomed with great pomp and show. While the opposition parties claimed that AAP will not fulfil promises, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seems to be on a roll.

The Punjab CM recently issued an anti-corruption helpline and fulfilled promises to secure jobs of contract workers in the state. Announcing another big decision earlier today, the former comedian has said that the state’s MLAs will only be getting one pension from now on.

Post this directive of the state CM, the former formula of pension for MLAs in Punjab will be changed completely.

As of now, Punjab had a fixated system with regards to MLAs’ pension. Based on the former system, the pension was confirmed every time a person became an MLA in the state. From now on, every MLA will get pension of a single term only.

Not just this, the Punjab CM has also directed to reduce the family pension of MLAs.

Speaking about the latest pension related directive, Mann said that even if an MLA wins 10 times, he will get a one-time pension. The increased number of pensions increases burden on exchequer.

He further said that the thousands of crores that were earlier spent on MLAs pensions will now be used for the benefit of Punjab. Many MLAs receive more than 3.5 lakh as monthly pensions.

The main objective of this decision is to use the money that was earlier spent on MLAs for the welfare of the public.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was lauded for announcing a holiday in the state on March 23, which was the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in a grand ceremony organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of the legendary freedom fighter on March 16.

