Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Assembly session on September 22 to prove majority

Punjab: AAP had earlier claimed that some of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Assembly session on September 22 to prove majority
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to conduct a floor test to demonstrate its majority. This comes days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government in the state.

"You must have heard how they tried to contact our MLAs and tried to offer money and other allurements in an attempt to topple the government which was elected with a huge mandate," Mann, who is in Germany, said in a video message in Punjabi.

"We are summoning a special session of Punjab Assembly on September 22 in which we will show how elected MLAs are determined to realise the dream of making the state vibrant...We will bring a trust vote in that session," he said.

AAP had earlier claimed that some of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them. 

A few days ago, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had alleged that some BJP leaders had approached seven to 10 MLAs with money and ministerial positions under 'Operation Lotus'.

(With inputs from PTI)

READWhat happened at Chandigarh University? MMS allegations, police action, SIT explained

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.