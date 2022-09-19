Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls special Assembly session on September 22 to prove majority

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to conduct a floor test to demonstrate its majority. This comes days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government in the state.

"You must have heard how they tried to contact our MLAs and tried to offer money and other allurements in an attempt to topple the government which was elected with a huge mandate," Mann, who is in Germany, said in a video message in Punjabi.

"We are summoning a special session of Punjab Assembly on September 22 in which we will show how elected MLAs are determined to realise the dream of making the state vibrant...We will bring a trust vote in that session," he said.

ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦੀ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਕਰੰਸੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਕੀਮਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ22 September ਦਿਨ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲ ਸ਼ੈਸ਼ਨ ਬੁਲਾ ਕੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਮਤਾ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਇਹ ਗੱਲ ਸਾਬਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ.. pic.twitter.com/VM2zA1upDP — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 19, 2022

AAP had earlier claimed that some of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them.

A few days ago, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had alleged that some BJP leaders had approached seven to 10 MLAs with money and ministerial positions under 'Operation Lotus'.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | What happened at Chandigarh University? MMS allegations, police action, SIT explained