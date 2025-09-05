Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann suddenly fell ill and is suffering from viral fever and digestive-related health problems. He has been hospitalised. His health issue has come amid Punjab floods, which have taken over 30 people.

As the northern state of Punjab is reeling with massive and deadly floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has suddenly fallen ill. He is suffering from viral fever and digestive-related health problems, after which he was hospitalised in Mohali's Fortis Hospital. According to reports, he was ill for two days. Doctors were constantly monitoring his health and had advised him to take medicines, which he took at home and was getting treated there, but it did not improve his condition. His blood pressure was constantly fluctuating, due to which he was hospitalised.

What happened to Bhagwant Mann's health?

The 51-year-old AAP leader was scheduled to hold a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Chandigarh over the current situation of grave floods in Punjab, but the meeting had to be postponed due to his ill health. After being aware of the ill health of Punjab CM, the former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited him at his official residence on Thursday to check on his health. After meeting him, Kejriwal went to assess the flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district. According to an official statement of the Fortis Hospital, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after complaining of exhaustion and low heart rate. Upon arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilized. He is currently under observation, and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition."

Punjab Floods

Heavy floods in Punjab have killed 37 people, as per the state government. Apart from that, a total of around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area, as 324 villages have been impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozpur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107). As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

What measures has govt taken to provide relief?

Farmers have claimed crop losses as water from the Satluj River entered their fields in the villages in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab, and appealed to the government for immediate compensation and a waiver of their debts. The government has taken various measures. Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the appointment of one gazetted officer for each village in the state to facilitate better communication. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney has committed Rs 5 crore towards Punjab flood relief. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday flagged off nine trucks loaded with relief material for families and animals affected by floods across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)