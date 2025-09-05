Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

ICC announces cheapest-ever tickets for Women's ODI World Cup, prices as low as Rs...

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

Delhi woman quits her govt job, explains decision in viral video: 'No longer...'

India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

Shah Rukh Khan once told he cleared this tough exam, when shared results with mother, she said...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Marathi actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridde

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve glob

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann suddenly fell ill and is suffering from viral fever and digestive-related health problems. He has been hospitalised. His health issue has come amid Punjab floods, which have taken over 30 people.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:06 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann fell ill
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    As the northern state of Punjab is reeling with massive and deadly floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has suddenly fallen ill. He is suffering from viral fever and digestive-related health problems, after which he was hospitalised in Mohali's Fortis Hospital. According to reports, he was ill for two days. Doctors were constantly monitoring his health and had advised him to take medicines, which he took at home and was getting treated there, but it did not improve his condition. His blood pressure was constantly fluctuating, due to which he was hospitalised. 

    What happened to Bhagwant Mann's health?

    The 51-year-old AAP leader was scheduled to hold a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet in Chandigarh over the current situation of grave floods in Punjab, but the meeting had to be postponed due to his ill health. After being aware of the ill health of Punjab CM, the former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited him at his official residence on Thursday to check on his health. After meeting him, Kejriwal went to assess the flood-affected areas in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district. According to an official statement of the Fortis Hospital, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after complaining of exhaustion and low heart rate. Upon arrival, his vitals were assessed and have since stabilized. He is currently under observation, and his pulse rate has improved. Our medical team continues to closely monitor his condition." 

    Punjab Floods

    Heavy floods in Punjab have killed 37 people, as per the state government. Apart from that, a total of around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area, as 324 villages have been impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozpur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107). As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected.

    What measures has govt taken to provide relief?

    Farmers have claimed crop losses as water from the Satluj River entered their fields in the villages in the Jalalabad area of Fazilka district of Punjab, and appealed to the government for immediate compensation and a waiver of their debts. The government has taken various measures. Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced the appointment of one gazetted officer for each village in the state to facilitate better communication. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney has committed Rs 5 crore towards Punjab flood relief. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday flagged off nine trucks loaded with relief material for families and animals affected by floods across the state. 

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
    Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
    Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
    Onam Sadhya 2025: Know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
    Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here
    Delhi NCR rains: Over 300 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory
    Who owns Vande Bharat Express train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this company?
    Who owns of Vande Bharat train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this compan
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
    Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE